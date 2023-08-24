Nicolas Jackson’s Stats For Chelsea Shows Why He’s The Best Player At The Club

Even though Chelsea has been struggling to perform well since the start of the season, Jackson has been in top form since his arrival to the club. The former Villareal striker has already established himself as Chelsea’s first team striker and can also be considered as one of the best strikers in the premier league right now.

Nicolas Jackson has improved Chelsea’s attack and was expected to form an attacking partnership with Nkunku and Mudryk. However, Christopher Nkunku picked up an injury during Chelsea’s clash with Borussia Dortmund and he’s now recovering from his injury. The frenchman will be out for some weeks, Carney Chukwuemeka has also sustained an injury.

Jackson has registered more shots in the premier league than any other Chelsea player. The former Villareal man also has more pressures, more total runs, runs into box, pressures in attacking third than any other player from Chelsea.

The Blues are expected to beat Luton town tomorrow and bounce back from their 3-1 loss to West Ham United. If Chelsea fail to beat Luton town, Pochettino’s managerial position at the club might be at risk.

