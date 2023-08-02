Nicolas Jackson: Why Chelsea have found a striker who can thrive in the Premier League

Nicolas Jackson’s skill was on display in Chelsea’s 1-1 preseason draw against Newcastle United after just 12 minutes. The Blues paid €35 million to get Jackson from Villarreal, with most expecting him to be a development player for Mauricio Pochettino, but early indications suggest the 22-year-old is more significant than that.

Chelsea has been without a centre forward in Jackson’s mould for some seasons. With Jackson waiting on the shoulder of the last defender for a pass through, he displayed what the teenager could offer Pochettino in the pre-season goal against Newcastle. He completed peacefully in one-on-one.

Last season, Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, and Frank Lampard tried out various options at the number nine position. Kai Havertz was tried there, although he struggled to demonstrate creativity in front of goal. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also played as a centre forward, but lacked the mobility to push and give anything when the ball was not in play.

This summer, both Aubameyang and Havertz left Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have been brutal in clearing the decks to give incoming boss Pochettino the best chance of shaping a team in his own image, and pre-season performances have been encouraging.

Christopher Nkunku has recently impressed, scoring in a 2-0 win over Fulham. The French international’s all-around game provides Chelsea with a focal point in the attacking third, with Nkunku already showing indications of chemistry with Enzo Fernandez and Ben Chilwell. He’s fit in nicely.

Jackson, on the other hand, is a different kind of attacker. His game is designed to get him in behind opposing opponents and into scoring positions. Nkunku, on the other hand, like to work in front of the opposing backline. Pochettino may use both players in the same team, but if it comes down to one or the other, Jackson makes more sense right now.

Chelsea kick off their 2023/24 Premier League season at home against Liverpool, and it’s unclear who Pochettino will start as his centre forward, but Jackson’s pre-season performances have made him a ble option, particularly against Jurgen Klopp’s high defensive line. He has the potential to cause havoc against Liverpool.

Some believe Chelsea will continue to look for a more experienced centre forward before the transfer season closes. Recent speculation has linked the Blues and Juventus in a swap deal that would see Romelu Lukaku move to Turin and Dusan Vlahovic move to the Premier League.

If Chelsea signed Jackson to be their future centre forward, he is already on track to satisfy that promise. The Senegalese scored 12 goals in 26 La Liga games (just 12 of them starts) for Villarreal last season, and there’s reason to believe he can match that total for his new team this season. Chelsea may have unearthed a striker who can thrive at Stamford Bridge.

