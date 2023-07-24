Nicolas Jackson should become Chelsea’s first choice striker immediately

Senegalese Forward, Nicolas Jackson is quickly endearing himself among the Chelsea fan base after impressive pre-season displays so far for the Blues. The Player has a goal and 4 assists in just 2 games.

Outside the stats, Jackson has been immense in his all round gameplay for Chelsea. These includes his good hold up play, good link up with teammates, quick pace and even good dribbling. His skill sets look amazing for a Player just entering into a team like Chelsea, a team known for it’s history of striker flops.

With these consistent performances, Jackson deserves to become Chelsea’s new number one striker ahead of the new season. He has earned it because signing another striker after watching his current displays will seem somewhat like a complete disregard of the contributions made by the Player.

Manager, Mauricio Pochettino is even impressed by the Player. And with Chelsea not participating in any form of European football competition, Jackson can lead the front line for the mean time in order for his performances to be critically accessed.

What is your opinion?

