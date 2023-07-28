Nicolas Jackson Exudes An Air Of Promise, Embodying The Essence Of The Next Drogba — Alan Shearer

Chelsea has been showcasing remarkable performances in the ongoing preseason, leaving fans hopeful for an outstanding season ahead under the guidance of their new manager, Mauricio Pochettino. After securing two victories and a draw in their last three preseason encounters, the team’s form has been nothing short of impressive.

One player who has truly shone during these preseason matches is Nicolas Jackson, the recently acquired striker from Villarreal for a substantial fee of £30 million. Jackson’s contributions to the team have been nothing short of spectacular, netting two goals and providing three assists.

The young talent’s performances have also caught the attention of former Newcastle United player and football pundit, Alan Shearer. On his verified Twitter handle, Shearer praised Jackson’s captivating displays and likened him to the legendary Didier Drogba. Shearer expressed hope that Jackson’s remarkable form will extend seamlessly into the upcoming 2023/2024 season.

His Words:

As the anticipation for the new Premier League campaign builds, Chelsea supporters eagerly await to witness the potential fulfillment of Pochettino’s tactics and the budding talent of Nicolas Jackson on the grand stage.

Famsom (

)