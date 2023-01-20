‘Nice to see some old friends’ – Cristiano Ronaldo says as he shares new photos online

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, Portuguese Forward Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to dish out some stunning photos of himself. The Five times Ballon D’Or winner shared the photos on his Official Facebook page today being Thursday the 19th day of January, 2023

and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “So happy to be back on the pitch and on the score sheet and nice to see some old friends”, Ronaldo wrote, it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

Recall that a while ago, Al Nassr locked horns with French Giant, PSG and we got to see Cristiano Ronaldo going head to head with his long time Rival, Lionel Messi. The above photos was taken during the match and it’s absolutely amazing seeing them both together. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

