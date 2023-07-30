NHSL match Day 1 preview : Kada Stars, Delta Queens triumph over their opponents

By: Ademola Fagbemi.

It was an action-packed event at the Hockey pitch of Moshood Abiola stadium in Abuja as the National Hockey Super League kicked off in grand style.

Both defending champion of the male and female categories, Kada Stars of Kaduna and Delta Queen started from the blazing form they left off in last year’s tournament as both had an emphatic victories over their opponents.

The Kaduna base team showed no pity to their counterpart as they beat Plateau male team with a 3-0 victory to send a warning signal to the rest of the male teams.

Meanwhile, the runner up of last year’s event, Police Machines and IGP male team had a narrow win over Niger Flickers and Edo male team respectively.

Delta Force on the other hand had no pity as they wallop Adamawa male team in a 6-0 encounter.

However, Delta Queen faced off against Edo Queen with a 1-0 hard fought victory.

Another exciting game saw IGP babes and Bayelsa Queen as both teams settled for 1-1 draw.

However, three matches were postponed from game 1, with a match from Stallions and Yobe male team in the male category and the remaining two matches between Plateau Queens and Adamawa Queens as well as Southwest Queens and Kada Queens in the female category.