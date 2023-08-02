SPORT

NHSL day 5 : southwest suffer defeat, advance to quarter final

By: Ademola Fagbemi

Southwest Male team have booked place in the quarter final of the ongoing National Hockey Super League in Abuja despite 9-0 loss to Kada Stars of Kaduna. The Siyanbola led team could not stop the defending champion from their winning streak during their meeting in the last pool A game at the Nation Hockey pitch of Moshood Abiola stadium. The socker of the day saw Yobe Desert advanced to the next round with a 2-1 win over Niger flickers.
Niger Flickers ahead of the game were placed third in pool A the defeat knocked them out of the competition with one point behind Yobe Desert and Stallions who defeated Adamawa 8-0.  However, IGP Flickers forced Plateau Tigers to a goalless draw to advance to next round while Police Machines had an easy run with 2-0 victory over Delta Force as both teams sealed spot in knockout phase.  Elsewhere, Delta Queens defeated second place in pool A of the female category with 4-1 victory.
