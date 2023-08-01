NHSL DAY 4 : Kada Stars, Delta Queens rest ahead of Southwest, Yobe clash

There are quite few number of goals scored today compared to previous days as teams caution of putting more energy ahead of next round fixtures. In the male category, Delta Force and Plateau Tigers managed to beat Stallions and Edo 1-0 respectively. IGP Flickers and Southwest had to settle for a barren draw while the games between Police Machines and Yobe Desert ended 3-2. In the female category, Plateau Queens forced Kada Queens to a goalless draw while the game between IGP babes Yobe Desert Queens ended in 1-1 draw. The last game of the day saw Edo Queens suffered 2-1 defeat to Bayelsa queen.