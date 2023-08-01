SPORT
NHSL DAY 4 : Kada Stars, Delta Queens rest ahead of Southwest, Yobe clash
By: Ademola Fagbemi
Having booked their place in the next round of the ongoing National Hockey Super League in Abuja, Kada stars of Kaduna and Delta Queens are having a day off ahead of the clash between Southwest male team and Yobe Desert Queens. The defending champion on male and female categories were absent for the matchday 4 of the competition at the Hockey pitch of Moshood Abiola stadium.
There are quite few number of goals scored today compared to previous days as teams caution of putting more energy ahead of next round fixtures. In the male category, Delta Force and Plateau Tigers managed to beat Stallions and Edo 1-0 respectively. IGP Flickers and Southwest had to settle for a barren draw while the games between Police Machines and Yobe Desert ended 3-2. In the female category, Plateau Queens forced Kada Queens to a goalless draw while the game between IGP babes Yobe Desert Queens ended in 1-1 draw. The last game of the day saw Edo Queens suffered 2-1 defeat to Bayelsa queen.