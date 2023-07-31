NHSL day 2: Police Machines, Plateau Queens crunch Adamawa male and female team

By: Ademola Fagbemi

Police Machines Male team and Plateau Queens crunched Adamawa male 17-1 and female teams 16-0 respectively on matchday 2 of the ongoing National Hockey Super League in Abuja.

The Sunday showdown fixtures witness high flying scores as 56 goals were netted in all 8 matches played.

It was a bad on the pitch for Adamawa male and female team, including Edo male and female team and they conceded 31 and 11 goals respectively.

Kada Stars of Kaduna are again had a easy run as they wallop Edo Male team 6-0.

Southwest Male team and Delta Force followed suit over Plateau and Yobe male team with a 3-1 goal each.

On the female category, Yobe Queens pummeled Edo Queens 5-0, while Delta Queens also triumph over Bayelsa Queens.

It was a narrow victory for Kada Queens against Southwest Queens as the game ended with 1-0 to wrap up the fixtures.