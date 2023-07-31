SPORT

NHSL : Adamawa drown again on matchday 3

By: Ademola Fagbemi

Things began to fall apart for Adamawa base team as both male and female teams yet again conceded 39 goals on matchday 3 of the ongoing National Hockey Super League in Monday in Abuja.
The male team suffered 19-0 in the hand of Yobe while Kada Queens of Kaduna dealt a heavy blow on the female team with 20-0.
Kada Stars male team extend their bright start of their campaign as they defeat IGP Flickers 5-0. Other results from the male team saw Southwest beating Edo and Niger Flickers got maximum points from Delta force in a 2-1 encounter while Police Machines team beat Stallion 2-0. On the female category, Southwest and IGP babes surrendered to Plateau Queens and Delta Queens respectively with 1-0 each. The final match of the day between Yobe Queens and Bayelsa ended in 2-1 victory to Yobe.
