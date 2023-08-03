SPORT

NHLS DAY 6 : Police Machine advance, book S/final ticket with Yobe

By:Ademola Fagbemi

Police Machines male hockey team on Thursday booked place in the semi final of the ongoing Nigeria Hockey Federation (NHF) super league after beating Plateau Tigers 8-0 in the quarter final at the National Hockey Pitch in Abuja. Double brace from Godwin Sunday and a brace from his brother, Emmanuel as well as a goal each from Awasa and Victor were enough to ease past Tigers. Also, the defending champion, Kada Stars has been showing they are difficult to handle as they humbled Stallions 3-0 in the encounter. Other result saw Southwest bowed for Yobe Deserts in a 3-1 defeat, Delta Force managed to beat  IGP 2-1.
In the semi finals fixtures, Police machines will trade tackle with Yobe Desert while Kada Stars will face Delta Force in the male category. The defending champion in the female category, Delta Queens will face Plateau Queens while  Kada Queens will lock Hines horns with Yobe Desert Queens.
