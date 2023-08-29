Former Chelsea football club star N’golo Kante was exceptional for Al Ittihad football club on Monday night, as he guided them to a remarkable 3-0 away victory over Al Wehda football club in the Matchday 3 of the Saudi Arabia Pro League.

N’golo Kante has been fantastic for Al Ittihad football club since joining them from Chelsea football club this summer transfer window, and he was able to perform excellently again on Monday night.

The former Leicester City football club midfield maestro was given a starting role by his coach, following his outstanding performance for the club in their previous matches, and he was able to perform excellently again on Monday against Al Wehda football club.

Both teams tried so hard to score in the first half of the game, but all their efforts were not successful, as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Al Ittihad football club took the lead through Brazilian star Romarinho in the 63rd minute after receiving an assist from N’golo Kante, and substitute Jota doubled the lead in the 68th minute before Igor Coronado scored the last goal of the game in the 73rd minute to end the match 3-0.

N’golo Kante was exceptional for Al Ittihad football club in the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with an assist.

The victory over Al Wehda football club has now taken Al Ittihad football club to the top spot of the Saudi Arabia Pro League table with 12 points from 4 matches played.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

