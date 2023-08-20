N’golo Kante: Ex-Chelsea star shines in Al Ittihad’s comfortable 2-0 home League victory

Former Chelsea football club star N’golo Kante was in action for Al Ittihad football club on Saturday night, as they secured a remarkable 2-0 victory over Al Taee football club in the Saudi Arabia Pro League.

The Frenchman has been outstanding for Al Ittihad football club since joining them on a free transfer from Chelsea football club few weeks ago, and he was able to perform excellently again on Saturday night, in their convincing victory over their opponent.

N’golo Kante was given a starting role in his team’s midfield alongside former Liverpool football club star Fabinho and the duo were impressive in the entertaining encounter.

The two teams tried so hard to score in the first half of the game, but all their efforts were not successful, as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Al Ittihad football club took the lead through Moroccan star Abderrazak Hamdallah in the 54th minute before Saleh Al Amri doubled the lead in the 90th minute to end the match 2-0.

N’golo Kante was exceptional for Al Ittihad football club throughout the whole duration of the game, and he was able to contribute his quota to the team’s convincing home League victory over their opponent.

The former Leicester City football club star will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club when they play their next game in few days time.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

