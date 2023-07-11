Ngolo Kante begins pre-season preparations with his new club side Al-Ittihad (photos)

France international midfielder Ngolo Kante officially resumed pre-season preparations with his new club side Al-Ittihad Club in Saudi Arabia ahead of the 2023-2024 football season, the midfielder who made name for himself in Europe during his days at Chelsea football club will now begin a football season away from the soil of Europe.

The midfielder departed Chelsea on a free transfer at the beginning of the ongoing transfer market, he spent eight years in England playing for Leicester city before joining Chelsea football club.

The midfielder won the Europa league, UEFA champions league, English premier league title, UEFA super cup and club world cup trophy during his time at Chelsea, on individual level he became one of the most important player in the Chelsea team under different managers.

﻿The French man legacy remains high in Europe and he will be hoping his next football chapter brings him much recognition and stardom just like he enjoyed in Europe.

