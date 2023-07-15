N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema trains together at Al Ittihad for the first time

Few moments ago, French Midfielder, N’Golo Kante was spotted training alongside his fellow country man and new teammate, Karim Benzema at Al Ittihad for the first time.

Al Ittihad shared the video of the two Frenchmen training together on their Official Instagram Page today being Friday the 14th day of July, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe. Click on the link below to watch the video.

In the above video, Kante and Karim Benzema could be clearly spotted training in the Al Ittihad kit for the first time and it’s absolutely amazing seeing them both together. They both seems really excited judging from the smile they wore on their faces.

Recall that few weeks ago, the whole world was thrown into deep shock when Karim Benzema ditched Real Madrid for the Saudi Arabian side and a couple of days later, they announced the signing of N’Golo Kante from Chelsea Football Club.

The two Frenchmen met their new coach, Nuno Espirito Santo yesterday and they have already started training with the rest of the squad ahead of the new season which is scheduled to kickstart in few weeks time.

Benzema is considered as one of the finest Striker in the history of football and he will definitely bring a lot of experience to the team. Kante on the hand is a very talented defensive midfielder and his addition to the team is a huge boost for Nuno Espirito Santo and his men.

