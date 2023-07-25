NGN VS AUS: Super Falcons Should Take Note of Two Australian Players That Could Deny Them A Win

The Nigerian women’s national football team, known as the Super Falcons, recently faced Canada in their opening game of Group B at the World Cup. Despite a valiant effort that ended in a goalless draw, Nigeria will now shift their focus to the next crucial match against Australia’s Matildas. As they prepare for the encounter, there are two standout players from the Australian side who could significantly influence the match’s outcome – Sam Kerr from Chelsea and Mary Fowler from Manchester City. This article delves into the strengths of these players and analyzes the challenges Nigeria may face while trying to secure a positive outcome against the tournament hosts.

In their first game, Nigeria managed to secure a creditable draw against Canada, but not without some difficulties. Playing with ten players after Deborah Ajibola’s sending-off and relying on exceptional goalkeeping by Chiamaka Nnadozie, the Super Falcons displayed resilience and determination. Captain Ebi expressed her team’s high spirits and optimism following the impressive performance against the Olympic champions. However, defender Osinachi Ohale highlighted a glaring issue that the team needs to address – their ability to convert opportunities into goals. This concern is something the team must rectify before facing the Matildas, a team known for its attacking prowess.

Australia began their campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory against the Republic of Ireland, securing the top spot in their group. The Matildas are a formidable side with a history of strong performances in women’s football tournaments. Two players who stand out among their talented roster are Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler.

Sam Kerr

Kerr is a prolific striker who plays for Chelsea in the Women’s Super League. She is known for her goal-scoring prowess, exceptional aerial ability, and remarkable speed on the field. Kerr’s presence in the attacking third poses a significant challenge for any defense. Her experience and scoring instincts make her a player to watch out for during the upcoming match against Nigeria.

Mary Fowler

Fowler, who plays for Manchester City, is a young and promising talent in Australian football. Despite her age, she possesses exceptional skills and composure on the ball. Fowler’s ability to create goal-scoring opportunities for herself and her teammates adds another layer of complexity to the Australian attack. Nigeria’s defenders will need to be vigilant and coordinated to contain her threat.

To secure a positive outcome against the Matildas and enhance their chances of progressing to the next phase of the tournament, the Super Falcons must address certain areas in their game. First and foremost

