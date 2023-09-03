NGA vs STP: Super Eagles’ Team News And Kickoff Time For The AFCON Qualifier
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be bidding to wrap up the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on a high when they face Sao Tome & Principe in their final group game on Sunday, September 10, at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.
Fresh from their hard-earned 3-2 win over Sierra Leone, the Jose Peseiro-led team will be looking for another victory over Sao Tome to continue with their recent impressive form.
Team :
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has unveiled a strong 23-man squad ahead of the AFCON qualifiers. Among the fresh faces, Gift Orban and Jordan Torunarigha, both hailing from Gent, have clinched their inaugural call-ups due to their exceptional club-level displays. Also, Victor Boniface, an emerging talent from Bayer Leverkusen, with a blazing start in the Bundesliga featuring four goals in his first three games, secures a spot in the squad.
The squad maintains a core of familiar stars, including Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, and Wilfred Ndidi. However, the striking omission of Ahmed Musa, a prominent figure, raises eyebrows as fans brace themselves for this pivotal fixture.
Check out the full squad list for the game against Sao Tome below:
Kickoff Time:
Nigeria Super Eagles will play host to Sao Tome & Principe in their 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday, September 10, at exactly 5 PM (Nigerian Time)
