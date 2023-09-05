NGA vs STP: Super Eagles’ Team News Ahead Of The 2023 AFCON Qualifier Against Sao Tome & Principe

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to wrap up their 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on a remarkable note when they square off against Sao Tome & Principe on Sunday, September 10, at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

The Jose Peseiro-led team has already sealed their spot in the next African Cup of Nations tournament, as they currently occupy the top spot in their section with 12 points, two points clear of second place Guinea-Bissau with 10 points. However, the West African giants will be looking for a victory over Sao Tome to finish top in their group.

Team :

Ahead of the 2023 AFCON qualifying game against Sao Tome on Sunday, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) recently unveiled a 23-man squad.

The squad introduces some exciting new talent, with Gift Orban and Jordan Torunarigha from Gent earning their maiden call-ups, thanks to their exceptional performances at the club level. Joining them is the rising star Victor Boniface, who has made waves in the Bundesliga with four goals in his initial three games.

While familiar faces like Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, and Wilfred Ndidi maintain their positions, one notable omission is Ahmed Musa, who will not be part of the team for this crucial fixture.

Check out the full Squad List below:

The Super Eagles training camp will be opened on Wednesday in Uyo when all the invited players for the game against Sao Tome are expected to undergo their first training session at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium .

