NGA vs STP: Match Preview, Date, And Kickoff Time For The WAFCON Qualifier

Nigeria’s renowned women’s football team, the Super Falcons, are set to rekindle their competitive spirit as they gear up for action next month.

The draw for the first round of qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations has pitted them against Sao Tome and Principe. This exciting clash will be held over a two-leg tie, with both teams enjoying the advantage of playing on their home turf.

The Super Falcons, under the guidance of coach Randy Waldrum, are keen to make a triumphant comeback after their Round of 16 exit at the hands of England in the recent World Cup. Eager to regain their victorious touch, the Nigerian team is determined to leave no stone unturned.

Should Nigeria succeed against Sao Tome and Principe, they will move forward to the second round to confront the winner between Cape Verde and Liberia. As the most successful squad in Women’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations history, boasting a remarkable nine championships to their name, the Super Falcons are poised to showcase their skills and tenacity once again. After witnessing their impressive performance on the global stage, there’s strong optimism that the team will pull out all the stops to secure qualification and ultimately vie for the coveted WAFCON title.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will play host to Sao Tome women in the first leg of their two-legged encounter on Monday, September 18, at exactly 5 PM Nigerian time.

