NGA vs STP: Match Preview, Date And Kickoff Time For The Final AFCON Qualifying Game

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will be aiming to wrap up their 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on a remarkable note when they confront Sao Tome in their final group game.

The Jose Peseiro-led team will be going into the contest off the back of their hard-earned 3-2 victory over Sierra Leone in their last qualifying match, and they will be looking for another victory over Sao Tome to maintain their recent impressive run of form.

Sao Tome, on the other hand, will enter the game against Nigeria after their disappointing 1-0 loss to Guinea-Bissau in their previous qualifying match, and they will be looking for a win over the Super Eagles to bounce back.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

The Nigeria Super Eagles will play host to Sao Tome in their last 2023 AFCON qualification match on Sunday, September 10, at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom. The game is expected to get underway at exactly 5 PM (Nigerian Time).

