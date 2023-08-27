NGA vs STP: How Super Eagles Could Lineup For The 2024 AFCON Qualifying Match In Uyo

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be aiming to end their 2024 African Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on a remarkable note when they play host to Sao Tome & Principe on Sunday, September 10, at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

The three-time African Cup of Nations winners will be going into the final group game off the back of their hard-earned 3-2 victory over Sierra Leone in their previous qualifying game, and they will be looking for another success over Sao Tome & Principe to end the campaign on a high.

How will the Super Eagles line up for the clash against Sao Tome & Principe?

The Nigerian manager is not expected to make huge changes to the team that faced Sierra Leone in their last outing, as many of the players who started in the game are expected to retain their respective spots.

The likes of Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, Joe Aribo, Alex Iwobi, and Bright Osayi who were outstanding in the previous game are expected to be named in the starting lineup for the game against Sao Tome.

Check out the full possible lineup below:

