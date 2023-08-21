NGA vs STP: Check Out The Confirmed Date And Kickoff Time For The 2024 AFCON Qualifier

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be looking for a victory when they face Sao Tome in their final 2024 African Cup of Nations qualifying game to end the campaign on a remarkable note.

Recall that the Jose Peseiro-led team registered a hard-fought 3-2 win over Sierra Leone in their previous qualifying match after losing the first leg of the encounter in Abuja, and they will be aiming to get another victory to wrap up the campaign on a positive note.

Sao Tome, on the other hand, will be going into the last qualifying match after their disappointing 1-0 loss to Guinea-Bissau which eventually ended their hopes of qualifying for the next African Cup of Nations.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

Nigeria Super Eagles will play host to Sao Tome in the last 2024 African Cup of Nations qualifying game on Sunday, September 10, at Godwill Akpabio Stadium in Akwa Ibom. The game has been scheduled to begin at exactly 5 PM Nigerian time.

