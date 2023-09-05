NGA vs STP: Check Out The Confirmed Date And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The 2023 AFCON Qualifier

Three-time African champions Nigeria are gearing up to finish the AFCON qualifiers on a high note as they prepare to host Sao Tome and Principe in Uyo this weekend.

With their place in the tournament in Ivory Coast secured, having amassed 12 points from five games, the pressure is still on. A slip-up against Sao Tome could see them dethroned from the top spot by Guinea Bissau, who face Sierra Leone in their final fixture.

The Jose Peseiro-led team will be going into the game after their hard-fought 3-2 victory over Sierra Leone in their previous African Cup of Nations qualifying match a few months ago.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will lock horns with Sao Tome & Principe in their final game of the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifying game on Sunday, September 10, at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium. The clash will get started at exactly 5 PM Nigerian time.

