NGA vs STP: Check Out Super Eagles’ Confirmed Squad List For The AFCON Qualifier

Ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome, the Super Eagles of Nigeria have unveiled their squad, offering a blend of fresh talent and seasoned veterans.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has called up a formidable 23-man squad, aiming to conclude the AFCON qualifiers on a high note. Despite having already secured their spot in the tournament in Ivory Coast with an impressive 12 points from five games, the Super Eagles remain vigilant due to the potential threat posed by Guinea Bissau, who face Sierra Leone in their final fixture. A stumble against Sao Tome and Principe could lead to losing the top spot.

This squad includes exciting new additions, with Gift Orban and Jordan Torunarigha from Gent earning their maiden call-ups, recognizing their exceptional performances at the club level. Victor Boniface, a rising star from Bayer Leverkusen who has made waves in the Bundesliga with four goals in his initial three games, also joins the squad.

Despite these new inclusions, familiar faces like Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, and Wilfred Ndidi maintain their positions within the squad. However, one notable omission is Ahmed Musa, who will not be part of the team for this crucial fixture.

Check out the full squad list below:

The Super Eagles, led by coach Jose Peseiro, who recently extended his contract with the NFF, will be eager to secure victory against Sao Tome and Principe and maintain their dominance in the qualifiers.

Giddiwrite (

)