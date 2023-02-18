NGA vs SEN: Check Out The Confirmed Kickoff Time, Venue, And Head-To-Head Of Ahead Of Sunday’s Game

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigeria’s U-20 male team, the Flying Eagles will be looking for a victory to keep the dream of winning the 2023 U-20 African Cup of Nations tournament alive on Sunday when they lock horns with Senegal.

The game however promises to be very interesting as both teams will be looking for an early advantage to boost their dream of advancing to the next phase of the campaign. The Nigerian boys will be going into the contest after their impressive 6-1 victory over Kawkab Athletics in their last friendly matchup, and the Ladan Bosso’men will be looking for another victory over Senegal to begin their 2023 U20 AFCON quest on a decent note.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

Nigeria and Senegal U20s will square off against each other in one of the most anticipated games of the 2023 AFCON Championship on Sunday, February 19, at the Cairo International Stadium in Egypt. The game has been scheduled to take place at exactly 6 PM Nigerian time on Sunday.

Head-To-Head Analysis:

Nigeria and Senegal have met each other three times before in the U20 African Cup of Nations competitions, and the Flying Eagles will be going into the next game bragging about a better head-to-head record of 2 wins against Senegal’s one win.

