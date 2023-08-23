NGA vs SAO: Super Falcons Team News, Best XI, Time & Date For Their Crucial WAFCON Qualifyers Match

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are gearing up for a momentous clash as they prepare to face Sao Tome and Principe in the first round of qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (WAFCON). With both teams scheduled to engage in a two-leg battle, the anticipation is palpable as these encounters carry the weight of qualification to the prestigious tournament.

Under the guidance of coach Randy Waldrum, the Super Falcons, who recently exited the World Cup in the Round of 16 against England, are eager to redeem themselves and reclaim their triumphant form. The upcoming matches against Sao Tome hold the promise of a compelling showdown, with Nigeria striving to secure their advancement. The eventual victor will move forward to face the winner between Cape Verde and Liberia in the subsequent qualifying round.

Having clinched the Women’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations title nine times, the Super Falcons boast an impressive legacy within the tournament’s history. Bolstered by their notable performance on the world stage, the team is poised to leave no stone unturned in their quest for qualification and a shot at the WAFCON title.

Here Is My Best XI To Face Sao Tome:

To ensure they advance to the WAFCON tournament, Randy Waldrum is expected to select his best XI for the two-legged tie with Sao Tome. Here is my starting lineup against Sao Tome in light of that;

Kick-off Time and date

Circle the dates on your calendar, as the kickoff times for these crucial matches have been set. The first leg is scheduled to take place on September 18th at 5pm, followed by the second leg on September 26th, also at 5pm.

In the lead-up to these decisive clashes, all eyes are on the Super Falcons as they strive to make their mark in the WAFCON qualifiers. As the Nigerian team readies itself for the challenge, fans and enthusiasts eagerly await the outcome of this pivotal encounter.

