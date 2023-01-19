NGA vs GNB: Check Out The Confirmed Date And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The AFCON Qualifier

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will have a chance to maintain their perfect start to the 2024 African Cup of Nations qualifier when they face Guinea-Bissau in their next game of the campaign.

The three-time African Cup of Nations winners will be going into the contest after their incredible 10-0 demolition of Sao Tome and Principe in their last game of the qualifier, and they will be bidding to get another victory over Guinea Bissau to make it three straight victories in a row.

Guinea-Bissau, on the other hand, will enter the match after their 2-2 draw against Sierra Leone in their last outing, and they will be looking for a much-needed victory over the Super Eagles of Nigeria to close the gap at the top of the group A table.

Match Date and Kickoff Time Ahead Of The AFCON qualifier:

Nigeria will play host to Guinea-Bissau in their next African Cup of Nations qualifying game on Monday, March 20, at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja. The match is expected to begin at exactly 6 PM Nigerian time.

