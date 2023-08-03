NGA vs ENG: Wise Decisions Super Falcons Couch Is Expected To Make To Enable Nigerian Defeat England

Less than a week later, Nigeria will face England’s Three Lions in the last 16 of the World Cup, with both teams still unbeaten in the tournament.

England are in a great position to win this game because they have a great manager with a lot of experience and great players who can win every game. However, there is no denying that Nigeria will win the European Championship. Because it’s football and anything can happen.

Falcons coach Randy Waldrum has done a great job of beating Nigeria so far, but expect them to make these smart decisions if they want to beat England and keep Nigeria unbeaten.

1. Instruct those in front to always advance backward.

In the Australian game, players such as Rasheedat Ajibade and Ifeoma regularly dropped back to help with defensive duties and this strategy worked to great effect as the Matildas struggled to find space to break down Nigeria’s defence.

But against Ireland, Oshoala did not recover from the ball and Azibade almost helped the defence. England are a strong team and everyone should be ready. Waldrum is expected to instruct each forward to help the midfielders and defenders press the opposition together when they have the ball. Because that would prevent England from executing their game plan.

2. Assign players to create Lauren James tags.

Lauren is England’s most dangerous player with three goals and three assists in just two games this World Cup, so Randy Waldrum should hand the responsibility of calming James down to Halimatu Ayinde or Christy Ucheibe.

