NGA vs ENG: Reasons Why Nigeria Are More Likely To Lose Against England Next Monday.

After their memorable win over Australia, the Super Falcons needed to beat Ireland to avoid facing another tough opponent in the next round, but unfortunately they only managed to secure a point in their last Group B match.

Now, following England’s 6-1 thrashing of China, Nigeria will be facing the Three Lionesses who are strongly the favorites to win this World Cup.

Here are the few reasons Nigeria will likely suffer their first 2023 WC defeat at the hands of England.

1. England have a coach with the better experience in international football than Nigeria’s Randy Waldrum whose biggest achievement so far is leading a female team to the knockout stages of the world Mundial.

It’s worth noting that Sarina Wiegman recently led England to European glory last year while Waldrum only managed to guide Nigeria to a fourth-placed finish in the women’s 2022 AFCON tournament.

So from all indications, Sarina will tactically outsmart Waldrum on Monday.

2. England possess more technical big-game players capable of unsettling the Nigerian defence.

Chelsea defender Reece James once said that his sister Lauren is technically better than some Premier League players and today against China, Lauren justified that claim by recording 5 goal contributions (2 goals, 3 assists).

Asides Lauren, England can boast of other go-to players like Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo, Chloe Kelly and Ella Toone while Nigeria have only Oshoala and Ajibade as players they can rely upon in big games.

Of course, you never can tell what happens in football until the final whistle, but on paper England will likely blow Nigeria away.

