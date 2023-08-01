NGA vs ENG: Match Preview, Date, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The Women’s World Cup Round Of 16 Game

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will be bidding to advance to the quarter-final of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup when they face the reigning European champions England in their next game of the tournament.

The Randy Waldrum-led team will be going into the high-profile clash after their goalless draw with the Republic of Ireland in their last group-stage game on Monday in Brisbane, and they will be looking for another victory over the English ladies to keep their hopes of winning their first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup alive.

The English women, on the other hand, will enter the much-anticipated Women’s World Cup clash after their 6-1 whipping of China women on Tuesday, and they will be looking for another victory over the Super Falcons to progress to the quarter-final phase of the competition.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

The Super Falcons of Nigeria face England women in the round of 16 phase of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Monday, August 7, at exactly 8:30 AM (Nigerian time).

