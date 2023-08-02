NGA vs ENG: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

England will face Nigeria in the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup after defeating China 6-1 to advance.

Sarina Wiegman’s team needed just a point in their final group stage encounter to guarantee a spot in the last 16, but the Lionesses, led by a sensational Lauren James, took all three points with ease.

The Group D winners now play the runners-up from Group B, won by Australia, facing a fierce battle against the Super Falcons of Nigeria to reach the quarterfinals.

Nigeria won only one of three group stage games, against Australia, and drew the other two.

Ironically, England’s first meeting with Nigeria occurred at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 1995, when the nations clashed in a group stage game in Karlstad, Sweden, which England won 3-2.

Since then, England has hosted Nigeria twice in friendly internationals, losing both times.

Nigeria’s match versus England is the African team’s third appearance in the World Cup knockout stage. The first was in 1999, when they were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Brazil. They also made it to the round of 16 in the most recent edition, which was held in France in 2019.

KICKOFF TIME: Nigeria versus England women’s match will go down on Monday at 8:30AM Nigerian time.

