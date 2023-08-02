NGA VS ENG: Head-To-Head Record shows why the Lionesses Might Beat the Super Falcons on Monday

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will be playing against the Lionesses of England in the round of 16 of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Monday. Meanwhile, head to head record has shown why the Lionesses might beat the Super Falcons.

Nigeria’s women have made a fair start to the tournament, having claimed just a win and drawn two games at the group stage. England’s women on the other hand completed three wins out of the three games at the group stage including their 6-1 demolition of China in their final group stage game.

Nigeria’s women are regarded as underdogs in this clash as many football lovers around the world have backed England to cruise into the quarter-finals in style. Randy Waldrum has a serious test next week and he is expected to make the game difficult for England by fielding the right players and instilling belief in his players.

However, England has played against Nigeria once in the history of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and that was far back in the 1995 edition hosted by Sweden according to FIFA. Nigeria and England face each other in the group with England claiming a 3-2 win over Nigeria which knocked the Super Falcons out of the tournament that year.

This shows why the Super Falcons might as well lose the round of 16 game against the Lionesses on Monday because the English side could take motivation from their historic performance in 1995.

