NGA vs EGY: Match Preview, Date, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The 2023 U20 AFCON Showdown

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria will be bidding to bounce back from their last disappointing outing in the ongoing 2023 U20 African Cup of Nations Championship when they square off against the host, Egypt in their next game of the campaign.

The Ladan Bosso-led team will be going into the contest after their disappointing 1-0 loss to the Young Teranga Lions of Senegal in their opening game of the campaign, and they will be looking for a much-needed victory to revive hopes of advancing into the next phase of the competition.

Egypt, on the other hand, will enter the contest after their disappointing goalless draw against Mozambique in the opening game of the competition on Sunday, and the young North Africans will also be looking for a victory over the Flying Eagles to boost their chances of progressing to the next stage of the campaign.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

Egypt will play host to the Flying Eagles of Nigeria in their next 2023 U20 African Cup of Nations championship on Wednesday, February 22, at the Cairo International Stadium. The much-anticipated contest is expected to get underway at exactly 6 PM Nigerian time on Wednesday.

