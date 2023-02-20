NGA vs CRC: Match Preview, Date, And Kickoff Time Ahead Off The Revelation Cup Showdown

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will bid to end a two-match losing streak in the Revelation Cup when they take on Costa Rica in their next match of the campaign midway through this week.

The Nigerian women’s team lost 1-0 to Mexico in the first match, followed by a 1-0 defeat of Colombia in the second match and are looking to beat Costa Rica to win the title.

Meanwhile, Costa Rica comes into the game having recorded 1-1 draws against Colombia and Mexico in their previous games in the campaign and will also be looking for a win to secure the Super Falcons. The tournament was great.

Match start time and date:

Nigeria and Costa Rica will meet in the next Revelation Cup 2023 match on Wednesday, February 22. The match is expected to kick off at 12 Am Nigeria time at the Estadio Leon in Mexico.

