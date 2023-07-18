NGA VS CAN: Pivotal Decision Waldrum Makes Ahead Of Nigeria’s World Cup Opener Against Canada

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will be looking for all three points in their World Cup opener against Canada on July 21. The Super Falcons played the Queensland Lions in a friendly for the prize money on Saturday and suffered an impressive 8-1 defeat thanks to goals from Barcelona forwards Asisat Oshoala (2), Ifeoma Onumonu, Tony Payne, and Halmat. Ayinde, Rashidat Ajibade, Uchenna Kanu, and Gift Monday.

This clearly shows that they have prepared well for the tournament. The Super Falcons have consistently performed well on the world stage and many Nigerians are hoping to take home the trophy for the first time in the club’s history since they only reached the quarter-finals in 1999.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s women’s coach Randy Waldrum has reportedly apologized to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for recent comments ahead of Friday’s pivotal first match against Canada. There has been a lot of controversy surrounding the team in the past and remember what coach Randy Waldrum said about the shortcomings of the Nigerian Football Federation. Well, the issue has been resolved and both sides have reached an agreement. The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has reportedly received an apology. This is an important decision taken by the Nigerian coach as it will help the team focus on its goal of winning the World Cup.

