NGA vs CAN: Match Preview, Date, Time & Preferred Nigeria XI To Ensure Victory In The Crucial Opener

Arriving in Australia to compete in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Nigeria’s Super Falcons are drawn in Group B alongside Australia, Ireland, and Canada to face a tough climb. But as the most successful team in Africa, expectations are high for Randy Waldrum’s Super Falcons.

The 11-time African Women’s Cup of Nations champions will now play Canada for the first time. The Super Falcons will compete in their World Cup opener hoping to continue their winning streak after friendly victories over Costa Rica, Haiti, and New Zealand. The team will hope to use that energy and morale to get a much-needed win for Canada and increase their chances of advancing to the next stage of the competition.

On the other hand, the Canadian women’s team will play after losing 2-1 to the French team. They will try to bring back the Super Falcons and based on their previous encounters, they seem to have the upper hand in this game.

Looking at these results, one would agree that the Nigerian national team has a tough game ahead of them.

Nigeria and Canada will play the first leg of the FIFA Women’s World Cup group stage on Friday, July 21 at the Quadrangular Stadium in Melbourne. The match starts at 15:30.

* Nigeria opted for 11 in a 4-2-3-1 formation to win against Canada.

preparation; Olozie, Demehin, Ebi, Imuran; Ucheibe, Ayinde; Ajibade, Payne, Okorinkwo; Oshoala.

