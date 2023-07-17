NGA vs CAN: Match Preview And Head-To-Head Ahead Of The 2023 FIFA World Cup Opener

Nigeria and Canada will be hoping to take a bold step in their quest for glory in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup when both teams confront each other on Friday, in their opening game of the campaign.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will be going into the clash off the back of their remarkable 8-1 demolition of the Australian club, Lions FC last weekend, and they will be hoping to build on the resounding victory when they square off against the Canadian ladies in a bid to boost their chances of advancing to the next phase of the FIFA World Cup.

Head-to-Head Analysis:

Nigeria and Canada have only met once in the FIFA Women’s World Cup competition, and the last time they confronted each other was in 2011 when Perpetua Nkwocha’s 84th minute sealed the hard-fought victory for the Super Falcons.

Can the Randy Waldrum-led team pull another surprise against the Canadian women when they meet again on Friday?

Giddiwrite (

)