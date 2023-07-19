NGA vs CAN: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Nigeria Women and Canada Women will kick off their respective 2023 Women’s World Cup campaigns on Friday at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

The Super Falcons have appeared in all nine World Cup finals, whereas Canada has competed in every tournament since missing the opening edition in 1991.

Nigeria reached the semi-finals of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations, which served as a World Cup qualifying tournament, to guarantee their spot in Australia and New Zealand.

The Super Falcons are the lowest-ranked team in a group that includes co-hosts Australia, Canada, and the Republic of Ireland, sitting in 40th place in the FIFA World Rankings.

As a result, Nigeria knows that if they are to reach the knockout rounds for the third time in their World Cup history, they will need to pull off a surprise or two.

Nigeria’s previous match with Canada ended in a 2-2 draw in April 2022, and a similar result on Friday would undoubtedly be considered a success.

Meanwhile, Canada enters the World Cup as the reigning Olympic champions, having won gold in Tokyo two years ago.

They have not had similar success in the World Cup, with their best finish in the event coming in 2003, when they finished fourth.

They failed to go past the group stage in the next two World Cup tournaments until losing in the quarterfinals of the 2015 World Cup, which they hosted.

In the 2019 tournament, they finished second in their group behind the Netherlands, advancing to the last-16, where they were narrowly defeated by Sweden, who went on to finish third.

With Canada seeking to start the tournament with a win over Nigeria, the fact that they have won their last two World Cup openers by a 1-0 scoreline may give them some confidence.

KICKOFF TIME: Canada versus Nigeria women’s match will go down on Friday at 3:30AM Nigerian time.

