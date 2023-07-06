NGA vs CAN: Check Out The Reasons Why Super Falcons Could Win The World Cup Opener

Nigeria’s female national team, the Super Falcons will be bidding to commence their journey in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on a promising note when they face Canada, on Friday, July 21 in Melbourne, Australia.

The game however promises to be very interesting, as both teams will be looking for a victory to boost their hopes of advancing to the next phase of the competition. And as many will be expecting Canada to win the game based on their World Cup experience, below are the possible reasons why the Super Falcons could have the day:

Strong and Experienced Squad: Nigeria’s national women’s football team, also known as the Super Falcons, has a history of success in African football. They have a talented and experienced squad that has competed at the highest level in international competitions. This experience can give them an edge in terms of composure and tactical awareness during the match.

Speed and Agility: Nigerian players are known for their speed and agility on the field. They possess quick footwork, which can be advantageous in breaking through the defense and creating scoring opportunities. Their ability to swiftly transition from defense to attack can put pressure on the Canadian team.

Counter-Attacking Style: Nigeria is known for their effective counter-attacking style of play. They have the ability to quickly transition from defending to launching rapid attacks on the opposition. This can catch the Canadian team off guard and exploit any defensive weaknesses they may have.



