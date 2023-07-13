NGA VS CAN: Brilliant Move Waldrum Makes Ahead Of Nigeria’s Crucial World Cup Opener

The Super Falcons will be hoping to get their World Cup campaign off to a good start when they face a formidable Canadian women’s team in their first game on Friday, the 21st of this month. Both teams will enter this crucial match hoping to secure three points to improve their chances of qualifying from their group, which also includes hosts Australia and debutant Republic of Ireland.

In preparation for the crucial game, Nigeria’s coach, Randy Waldrum, has scheduled a friendly match for his team against Queensland Lions FC of Australia on Saturday. In my opinion, the Nigerian Coach made an absolutely brilliant move. This demonstrates that the Nigerian Coach has put his problems with the Nigerian Football Federation behind him and is now focused on the team’s preparation for the World Cup.

The match will definitely provide an opportunity for the Super Falcons to master and improve on their tactics and build chemistry among themselves. The match promises to provide a competitive and a challenging one for the for the Nigeria women time as they continue their preparations for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

