NGA 1-0 CSR: Fans React As Nigeria Beat Costa Rica 1-0 In Today’s Match

Nigerians came out to react after the Super Falcons finally got a win after six consecutive games without one. Before today, they’d gone three games without scoring a goal. It was a well-deserved victory for the Super Falcons, as they earned it.

The Super Falcons had an excellent start to the match. They dominated play and had better chances of scoring. They took a narrow lead in the final minutes of the first half after Esther Okoronkwo scored a brilliant goal from Echegini’s assist. It was a brilliant counterattack from the Super Falcons, and Echegini was in the center of it all.

In the second half of the match, they failed to produce a similar result. They were lucky not to concede in the second half, as Costa Rica had chances to equalize but failed to capitalise on those chances. The Super Falcons hold onto their narrow lead till the end.

Despite today’s win, Nigerians were still not convinced, as today’s result wasn’t encouraging looking at their opponent. They should be scoring more goals against Costa Rica. They failed to launch more threatening attacks after they scored in the final minutes of the first half, though they had chances in the second half, but Costa Rica’s goalkeeper was equal to them.

The standard of their game and style of play have dropped drastically. They’ll really need to improve on their attacking play before the Women’s World Cup commences. There are still areas where they are lacking. Comments made by Nigerians can be seen below.

