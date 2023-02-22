NGA 1-0 CSR: 3 Nigeria Players Who Were Superb In The Win Against Costa Rica

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria finally got their win after going six consecutive games without a win. Randy Wanldrum must be really proud of his team and the way they played against Costa Rica today. They won by a goal margin but it was just enough to get them back into winning ways again. Here are the three Nigeria players that contributed greatly and were superb in today’s win.

1. Esther Okoronkwo

Esther Okoronkwo scored the only goal for the Super Falcons as they beat Costa Rica yesterday. Her goal came late in the second half of the match. After going goalless in their last three games, the Super Falcons finally scored a goal through Esther Okoronkwo. It was unfortunate that she was substituted after the first 45 minutes.

2. Jennifer Onyi Echegini

Echegini was brilliant in midfield today. She made Nigeria’s goal possible by providing a brilliant assist for Esther Okoronkwo. She made a brilliant run from midfield, took on few players and crossed the ball into the box where Okoronkwo slotted it past the goalkeeper. She was in the center of it all. Aside her assist, she was also dominant in midfield, making it difficult for attackers to get behind defenders with ease.

3. Rasheedat Ajibade

Rasheedat Ajibade didn’t make any but she was brilliant in attack. She had the most shots of any other Super Falcons player and always looked threatening when she is with the ball. Rasheedat Ajibade has been contributing greatly to the Super Falcons attack in recent games despite their losses.

