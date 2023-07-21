NGA 0-0 CAN: Best players as Nnadozie denies Sinclair from setting a new record

The Super Falcon of Nigeria started their 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup campaign with a goalless draw against the Canadian Women’s national team. A goal from the spot could have secured all three points from Canada but Sinclair saw her penalty kick saved by Nnadozie.

Best Players

1. Chiamaka Nnadozie.

The 22-year-old who was named the player of the match, did not foot a wrong for the Super Eagles. A goal from Christine Sinclair few minutes into the second half could have seen her become the first player to score in six Women’s World Cup, but she saw her spotkick brilliant saved by the Nigerian shotstopper.

2. Uchenna Kanu

Uchenna Kanu got herself into the thick of the action after coming on as a substitute in the 73rd minutes. She draws a foul from Lawrence and also forced Kailen Sheridan into point-blank save.

3. Christy Uchebe

The 22-year-old Benfica midfielder showed her class and was good defensively for the Super Falcons.

