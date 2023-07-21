NGA 0-0 CAN: Analyzing How Nigeria Can Use Their Defensive Playstyle To Qualify For The WC RO16.

Nigeria secured a much needed draw in their first group stage match. Winning this game would have increased the Super Falcons chances of qualifying for the round of 16, however, when playing against a top team like Canada who are ranked 7th in the world, a draw is almost as important as a win. Canada could have defeated the Super Falcons by one goal to nil, but were denied by the Super Falcons goal keeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie who saved a penalty in the 50th minute. The Super Falcons were lacking in attack, but showed dominance in midfield and defense. Nigeria is currently third in their group, while Republic of Ireland sits at the bottom of the table. The Super Falcons are the lowest ranked in their group and this has raised questions on how they intend to qualify for the next stage of the competition. As difficult as it seems, the Super Falcons can quality for the round of 16 through their defensive playstyle.

Nigeria next opponents is Australia who happen to be the host of the World Cup, as well as the 10th best football nation. It would be unreasonable for the Super Falcons to come into this match with the intention to win because any attempt to start an attack could open up their defense which would then be exploited by Australia. Hence, the Super Falcons must also play defense throughout this game.

If the Super Falcons secure a draw against Australia, they would have two points from these two matches before they face The Republic of Ireland. This last match against the republic of Ireland would be far less difficult than the game against Australia and Canada, hence, it is a must win for the Super Falcons. A victory over The Republuc of Ireland can secure the Super Falcons qualification into the Round of 16 if:

1. Australia defeats Canada: if Australia defeats Canada and play a draw with Nigeria, then they would finish as the group leaders with seven points, while Canada wouldn’t qualify even if they defeat the Republic of Ireland because they would have four points

2. Canada defeats Australia And Republic Of Ireland: If Canada are able to defeat both Australia and Republic of Ireland, they would have seven points, while Australia would have four points.

3. Canada And Australia Also Play A Draw: If both Canada and Australia defeat Republic of Ireland, but play a draw, Australia and Canada would have five points just like Nigeria, hence, the Super Falcons would need to beat Republic of Ireland with a goal difference higher than three because Australia defeated Republic of Ireland 3-0.

If Nigeria is able to achieve all these, they would secure automatic qualification into the round of 16 with 5 points.

Tegajames (

)