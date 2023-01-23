N’Forest vs Man U: Team News, Match Preview, H2H, and Kickoff Time.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nottingham Forest and Manchester United are set to go head-to-head with each other after the weekend’s premier league dramas. Forest will host the Old Trafford club at the City Ground Stadium in a clash that will decide who advances to the Carabao Cup finals.

Earlier last month, both teams had met each other in the premier league, with the Red Devils overpowering Forest to beat them 3-0. This time around, it could be a more difficult clash considering how they fought and eliminated Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Quarterfinals of the competition.

Team .

Despite returning to first-team training, Erik Ten Hag’s comment before the Arsenal game suggested that Sancho is yet to be ready for games. Diogo Dalot on the other hand could return to action against Nottingham Forest after picking up an injury against Charlton in the quarter-finals.

Anthony Martial is also expected to return to action after missing Manchester United’s clash with Arsenal. He picked up an injury against Manchester City and hasn’t been in training since then.

Kick-off time.

The Carabao Cup semi-final first leg is scheduled to be played at the City Ground Stadium by 9:00 pm.

Possible Lineup.

Jack Butland, Wan Bissaka, Varane Lindelof, Malacia, Casemiro, Fred, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst, Gernancho.

Head to Head. Manchester United have won against Nottingham Forest a total of 49 times, drawn 22 games against them, and lost 33. From 1996 to date, Forest has failed to register a draw let alone win against United in the premier league.

Marayanatha (

)