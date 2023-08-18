NFO 2-1 SHU: Match Review And Latest EPL Table As Forest Register Their First Victory Of The Season

Nottingham Forest registered their first victory of the 2023-24 English Premier League season on Friday, following their hard-fought 2-1 win over Sheffield United at the City Ground Stadium.

The Steve Cooper-led team entered the Premier League game off the back of their disappointing 2-1 loss to Arsenal last weekend, and they were looking for a victory over the newly promoted Sheffield United on Friday night to bounce back.

The hosts started the game on a promising note as they took the lead just three minutes into the clash when Taiwo Awoniyi scored a beautiful header to give his team the lead. The visitors however fought their way back into the game in the 48th minute when Gustavo Hamar right footed effort defeated the Nottingham Forest goalkeeper before Chris Wood sealed the victory for his team in the 89th minute with a stunning header.

Check out the latest English Premier League Table below:

