NFF Reacts to Osimhen Saying They Should Pay the Women’s National Team

Nigerian Women’s Team fondly called the Super Falcons were outstanding in their outing in the currently ongoing Women’s World Cup, though they were unable to advance pass the Round of 16 Stage.

Looking and witnessing their displays in the tournament, many people have been of the opinions that the recently proposed equal pay for both men and women team should be executed, with many also discussing how the Nigerian Women’s Team have been denied some pays according to rumours.

However, with a recent online interaction which was the Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen directing that the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) should pay the Women’s Team as expected, there has been a statement replied to this from the NFF.

It was explained that a player like Osimhen should have enquired about the issue before putting it out on display on social media. What do you think about this statement? Do you think what Osimhen did was right? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

