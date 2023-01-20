Neymar’s Transfer Has Cost PSG More Than €500 Million Overall With Many Clauses In His Contract

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In 2017, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) made a high-profile and costly move to sign Brazil international Neymar for an estimated €220 million. However, according to El Reforma ( Le10 Sport), the total cost to acquire and maintain him is more than 500 million euros. This is due to additional factors such as his salary of around 43 million euros per year plus the assumption of tax fees and the transfer of image rights. Furthermore, Neymar’s entourage negotiated a bonus of 500 million euros as part of the deal.

Despite the significant costs of keeping him, the club and their supporters are said to have been disappointed with his performances and behavior. The Brazilian striker often suffers from injuries that lead to absences in prolonged matches. He has also been criticized for his life choices, which are seen as inconsistent with the goals of the Parisians.

Furthermore, since the end of the World Cup in Qatar, he has not been able to replicate his pre-winter break. The last 3 matches of Les Parisiens saw the Brazilian striker unable to score. Instead, he received a red card for his troubles. That’s why, according to Le10 Sport, they have asked to sell him even though he is one of the most expensive contracts at PSG. Editors were highly critical of Neymar’s performance, with RMC’s Daniel Riolo describing it as “the biggest failure in history.”

Source; El Reforma

