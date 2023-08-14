Neymar To Al-Hilal: Football Elite Joining The Set Of Elites In Saudi Pro League

Paris St-Germain has reached an agreement to transfer Brazilian forward Neymar to Saudi Pro League team Al-Hilal for an approximate fee of 90 million euros (£77.6 million), along with potential add-ons.

However, the completion of this transfer is contingent upon the 31-year-old successfully undergoing a medical examination and the fulfillment of all requisite paperwork.

Neymar, whose groundbreaking move to PSG for 222 million euros occurred in 2017, was absent during the Ligue 1 opener over the weekend.

It’s important to note that he has not been included in the new season’s plans under coach Luis Enrique.

This move aligns with PSG’s strategy of departing from the ‘Galacticos’ era, which involved signing high-profile players for substantial fees and considerable salaries.

It’s estimated that Neymar had been earning around 25 million euros (£21.6 million) annually during his tenure with the French club.

The announcement regarding Neymar’s transfer arrives just within 24 hours of Kylian Mbappe’s return to first-team training at PSG, following constructive discussions with the club.

Kylian Mbappe, the 24-year-old French forward, had been engaged in contract negotiations due to his desire to join Real Madrid. However, he might now consider extending his contract with PSG, as his current agreement is set to conclude next summer.

Notably, in the previous month, PSG permitted Al-Hilal to engage with Mbappe in talks after the Saudi club tabled a world-record £259 million bid.

Following the recent disclosure of an impressive new bid just two days ago, all relevant parties have now given their approval to the documentation.

Neymar’s journey to Saudi Arabia is scheduled for this week, with the arrangement encompassing a two-year contract, and he will sport the iconic number 10 jersey.

The agreement stipulates that PSG will receive a fee slightly below €100 million.

Completion of the medical evaluation is anticipated to take place today.

