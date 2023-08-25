Neymar Jr vs Vinicius Jr Stats At The Age Of 23

When it comes to football, there’s always a debate on who’s better, who’s more skilled, and who has a brighter future. This time around, we’re comparing two of Brazil’s football sensations – Neymar Jr and Vinicius Jr.

Starting with Neymar Jr, he has already established himself as one of the world’s most recognizable footballers. At the age of 23, he had scored a whopping 218 goals and had provided 127 assists in 383 appearances across all competitions. These are remarkable figures, considering that he started his career in 2009. Neymar Jr’s honours list is impressive, having won two Ligue 1 titles with PSG, one Champions League trophy with Barcelona, and two Confederations Cups with Brazil, among others.

On the other hand, Vinicius Jr, is still carving his name in the football world. However, he has shown tremendous potential and skill since his move to Real Madrid. At the age of 23, Vinicius Jr had made 131 appearances, scored 24 goals and provided 20 assists. These may seem like lower figures compared to Neymar Jr’s, but Vinicius Jr has already won one La Liga title, two Supercopa de España titles and one FIFA Club World Cup with Real Madrid. Moreover, his playing style, pace, and dribbling ability have garnered comparisons with Neymar Jr himself.

When it comes to a comparison between Neymar Jr and Vinicius Jr, it is hard to ignore the obvious disparity in the statistics. However, it is essential to keep in mind that Neymar Jr had a more extensive career trajectory at this age than Vinicius Jr. On the other hand, Vinicius Jr has already won multiple honours at the age of 23, and his growth curve shows no signs of slowing down.

In conclusion, while Neymar Jr may have the better stats at the age of 23, it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison. Vinicius Jr is still on his way to becoming a football superstar, and his achievements and skillsets should not be disregarded. Only time will tell which of these Brazilian football sensations will come out on top.

